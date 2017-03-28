I saw you yesterday

In a vacant mood I passed with mind

Closed my eyes and travelled through time

Just to meet you again

In the same place, yet different

As the same person, yet different

I now know fear

For each time I close my eyes

And visit that place of solitude

I know it may be the last time

I see -you-

The last time I recognise your face

Then, to never be able to tell your hair

Apart from their’s in a crowded room

Able to tell your eyes

From countless strangers, all of which

Equally beautiful, all of which

Equally not you.

I am no longer able

Maybe I have never been so

For I do not know you

Not truly

Though as I drift through the pages of my past

Smelling that bergamot which clings to the paper

As it clung, like a perfume,

To your olive skin (or was it fair?)

Acquired from all the tea stained mugs

You knew as the friends

May still know

That would sit besides you in that coffee house

Where I saw you

Where I see you still when I sit in that same chair

I sat in, at some point since

Don’t let me forget the subtleties

Your Auburn hair and shy glances

They bring me back to you

If only for a moment

I can’t… grasp it

Your face is as familiar to mine

As that sight of green fields from some

Innocuous painting

By some innocuous painter

That everyone knows

But no one can name

(As I have known since I was but a boy

Sitting beneath a cherry tree

Picking shapes from the clouds)

Even that strains an effort

The arrow drives us relentlessly forward

I will not know you tomorrow

So, let me dream

We are both sitting in that coffee house

As we once both did

But now I sit alone

As I have done for a lifetime

About Isaac Reichman