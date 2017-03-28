Lucian and ‘The True History’

Compared to the classics of Homer and Plato, the ancient satirists don’t reach a wide readership in Australia. Trawling through the average bookshop tends to show the current demand in what people read nowadays. When it comes to the classical canon, this is restricted to Homer’s epics, some Plato and Aristotle, the cant of Seneca, the ramblings of Herodotus, and a smattering of Greek tragedy. It’s not surprising that satirists like Juvenal and Horace don’t show up, for the simple reason that their lack of relevance have damned them to relative obscurity, perhaps combined with their failure to deliver any laughs. On Book Depository, a cheap copy of Homer or Plato ranks within the top 3,000 bestsellers overall, but the satirists, naturally, don’t come close to that mark (Juvenal scrapes in the top 90,000, Horace … 200,000). Although they wrote satires, to the modern reader Juvenal comes across as more crude and vicious than funny, whereas reading Horace is a trying experience that seems more properly reserved for a classroom of miserable schoolchildren in the Victorian era. But there is one satirist, much unread, who writes material that is actually entertaining: Lucian.

Lucian of Samosata was a Syrian-Greek author that wrote in the 2nd century C.E., around the time of the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius (the one played by Dumbledore in Gladiator). Unlike his predecessors in the satiric tradition, he had a taste for the fantastical, going beyond social criticism into some surreal and evocative writing. He railed against the superstitions of an age of cults and mysticism, lambasting lies, frauds and folk remedies, and some of his works bear striking hints of science-fiction fantasy long before the likes of Cyrano de Bergerac and Jules Verne. In his most famous story, The True History, Lucian describes a fantastic voyage that embarks from the Westernmost port of Spain to the moon, to inside the belly of a giant whale, to an island of cheese in an ocean of milk, an island brimming with dead heroes and pederastic philosophers, a skirmish with pirates in hollowed-out pumpkin ships with pepitas for artillery… all this surrealist imagery is crammed into a surprisingly short work.

Admittedly, it’s important to put The True History into historical context – Lucian was mocking the ridiculous tales that earlier writers like Herodotus uncritically repeated, and was not intent on setting out a sprawling Tolkien universe; he was just carrying out the absurdity of these tales to their very extremes. Nonetheless, here was a man in the age of the Antonines who was writing about imperial space wars between the sun and the moon, with a cosmic battle raging between gigantic vultures and winged ants! This tale is over 1,800 years old, centuries before the Dark Ages, the Middle Ages, and the Renaissance; it is scarcely an exaggeration to say that The True History is, on the face of it, one of literature’s greatest anachronisms; and for that fact alone it deserves a wider reception.

Combined with his no-nonsense approach to the superstitions of his age and inventive blend of satire and philosophical dialogue, Lucian’s works probably read as the most modern to our eyes, of the surviving texts that remain from antiquity. He is distant from the days of the Athens of Plato or the Roman Republic, but he did not absorb the later doctrines of the Stoics or the Neoplatonists, that otherwise would have made him a more familiar figure to a monk in the Middle Ages. His playful derision towards folk superstitions and religions (including a particularly unflattering passage on Christians) is undoubtedly an influence on the birth of modernity in the 18th century Enlightenment. He was read and enjoyed by writers like Gibbon and Voltaire.

Despite the considerable gap between his age and ours, the imagination and eclecticism in a work like Lucian’s True History can still greatly appeal to a modern reader. Tellingly, when the classicist Andrew Wilson translated Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone into Ancient Greek, it was Lucian’s work, and not that of his predecessors, which was used as a stylistic model.