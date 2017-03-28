‘Turn’ and ‘Whisky & Gin’

Turn

Peering down into the glass table

In the depths of the reflection,

The umbrella above me stirred.

The sun was much too bright, just as I like it.

When we sat on the grass at the foot of the library, I beamed at you,

Utterly content,

And your eyes

Gleamed

As I did.

The sun was much too bright and later

You would find patches of red

Across your forehead and neck.

You told me about what you’d done in Afghanistan.

Not concerned

For yourself,

But for me.

And it was as though I had known already,

I trembled all the same,

It shook me—

But I clung to your lips.

I told you about my stint in hospital

Not concerned

For myself,

But for you.

I do not know if you shook as I did.

We nuzzled into one another, seeking

What we could,

Inhaling and exhaling

Together.

But the sun didn’t mind the rampant surging of our minds

As we began to fall into one another.

The heavy grating tide of the trams

Bore through us,

Carried us through the streets.

The hum of the world sounded

Like a gong

When I closed my eyes, the ground was gone

And in its place,

The sea.

You and I were drifting,

As though just below the surface,

The language of the city was suddenly

Ours.

I am the froth of a wave,

You are the sand between toes,

The night blusters,

The spray clings

To us.

Whisky & Gin

We wandered

Past the tortoise and smiled

At his age,

At ours.

Later, with the butterflies

“You disarm me.”

In the Japanese garden,

We travelled

Giddy as we were.

We held each other close in 1964

And rotated in a party.

The following hours

Shrieked, collapsed and beat

In our lungs,

Our cage,

Our city,

Our fever,

For jazz.

In the evening

Our mouths are alcoholic

And you talk about our ‘Adult future’.

What’s in three months?

What’s in a lifetime?

We are both young and old

The spectrum of age

Waxes and wanes

And the moon is high.