Melbourne International Comedy Festival Reviews

Jeff Green: Honestly

By Nick Bugeja

As soon as Jeff Green jumped out from behind the curtains, there was an anticipatory sense in which the audience was in for a night filled with laughter. It was clear just from Jeff’s entrance that he was a comic who had mastered the form of stand-up comedy: his jumpy, enthusiastic gait was paralleled by a calmness that only comes with experience.

It didn’t take Jeff long to fire up the crowd. His warm-up jokes, accompanied by a witty retort to an English heckler (“You’re ruining our reputation for everyone”), were an apt kick-starter to a memorable performance. Similarly, his seemingly boundless energy displayed a genuine hunger for the craft of comedy – thereby enhancing our own experience.

As an Englishman, dressed in a pleasant shirt and a tie, one would be led to expect a proper, modest performance from Green. But to assume that would be way off the mark, as Green gleefully told the audience stories of his newborn son’s diarrhoea on the London Eye, his dog licking inside his mouth and the curiousness of underpants on the street in St Kilda.

These low-brow – but effective – jokes were nicely balanced with longer, elongated stories of personal successes, troubles, and failures. Green told us of his sometimes failing career; when he performed in Germany to a crowd who couldn’t speak English, and something else related to the popular TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm, which I shall not spoil. It takes a great comedic courage to admit fault and acknowledge failure, and Green’s more personal stuff makes us relate to him and his comedy in a way most comics cannot. Perhaps the most courageous part of Green’s performance was his discussion of his wife’s issues post-pregnancy. No matter how serious the undercurrent of his stories were, Green was invariably able to provoke wild laughter in the audience.

Even when his jokes didn’t receive the response he was after, Green was able to get his show back ‘on-track’ by shouting an expletive or mocking his own jokes. His ability to rejuvenate the show whenever it was dipping in intensity (which was rare) was a potent reminder of his masterful grip over comedic performance.

Jeff Green’s show Honestly would have to be one the finest at this year’s Comedy Festival. Any failures he might have experienced in the past appear to be long gone – as his every day, family-orientated comedy helps us to find humour and meaning in the mundane.

★★★★ ½ (4.5 stars)

Jeff Green’s Honestly is showing nightly until April 23 at the Greek Centre. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.

Zach and Viggo: ‘Thunderflop!’

The Absurdist Humour You’ve Been Looking For?

By Dylan Marshall

Half way through the performance of Zach and Viggo’s ‘Thundeflop!’ the audience member behind me verbally whispered under his breath, “what the fuck is going on?” That man’s sentiment is probably the most accurate synopsis a show like this could ask for, it perfectly summates their type of humour, their non-linear sketch comedy format and their love for the absurd.

‘Thunderflop’ is a culmination of bizarre and ridiculous physical sketches that cover everything from a recurring magician, a realistic swim in the ocean and a musical mouse’s love for cheese. Full of trumpet solos, way to close for comfort audience participation and rigorous dance numbers, this show does not have something for everyone, in fact it mainly appeals to one type of humour, which is perhaps the show’s greatest shortcoming. The humour of Zach and Viggo is very subjective, it could have you laughing outlandishly for an hour straight or it could have you physically stating ‘what the fuck is going on’. Saying that, some of their scenes are stronger then others, with even the purest of stand-up fans likely being won over by the duo’s infectious charm. It is in these highlights, like the aforementioned ocean adventure, that the pair truly shines, resulting in thunderous laughter from the audience. However, not all their skits hit home, with some causing only confused brows and weird glances, as they continue their longwinded piece to reach their punch line, in what can only be described as a ‘flop’.

The duo themselves, Zach and Viggo, are exceptional; their enthusiastic energy is naturally contagious, as they bounce sporadically around the stage. Their chemistry and partnership is truly wondrous, with Zach’s witty, flirtatious character perfectly complimenting Viggo’s cheeky, over-the-top persona. The two constantly mess with each other throughout the hour, building more and more laughs onto already solid sketches. It is obvious that the two are having a great time, which is something so genuine; it can’t help but make you smile too. The only thing that let’s these two terrific performers down is just some of their material.

That’s how their show is though, genius one second and perhaps nearly too absurd the next, but maybe that’s the type of comedy you find the most appealing and have been searching hysterically for in the official festival guide. In which case, I would implore you to see this show, because it may not tickle everyone’s funny bone, but when it does, it tickles tirelessly, frantically and passionately, all with a manic grin on its face.

★★★ ½ (3½ Stars)

Zach and Viggo’s ‘Thunderflop’ is on at The Tuxedo Cat until the 23rd of April (Excluding Wednesdays), tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Gillian Cosgriff: 8 Songs in 8 Weeks

A Blissful Hour of Musical Comedy

By Dylan Marshall

Gillian Cosgriff’s ‘8 Songs in 8 Weeks’ indulges its audience into the mind of Cosgriff herself; a cheerful, musical and delightful place filled with random night thoughts, creative rhymes and a lot of interesting information from the internet. Her upbeat melodies take you through a variety of subject matters, from a regular lady’s night at a club to the life of an enigmatic figure named Felecia Cocoa.

The show’s concept is simple enough, as Cosgriff sings eight songs that she wrote in an eight week period, with intervals in between where she explains the inspiration and the mindset behind each piece. Not only that, but Cosgriff also writes an extra song during the show, based on a suggestion given to her by the audience. Each and every part of the show is hilarious and jam-packed with Cosgriff’s comedic and musical talents. Her stand-up moments between each number are solid enough to support a whole show simply on their own, but Cosgriff also showcases her lyrical abilities prominently throughout the hour, adding her bubbly persona to another sub-genre of comedy. The songs themselves are compelling, honest and bound to leave you in stitches, with some of the highlights being her ballad to ‘December 23rd’ and her final number about the blissfulness of ignorance (or just closing your eyes, putting your fingers in your ears and yelling “NA, NA, NA, NA!”).

Although Cosgriff’s eight songs aren’t sharing anything particular insightful or providing pertinent social commentary, they do make for one fun hour of musical comedy that you would be truly ignorant to miss.

★★★★ (4 Stars)

Gillian Cosgriff’s ‘8 Songs in 8 Weeks’ is on at The Butterfly Club for only a few more nights, so book your tickets now through The Butterfly Club Website.

Yianni Agisilaou: ‘The Un-Pinchable Pink Pen’

Pink Pen Rewrites Comedic History

By Dylan Marshall

Yianni Agisilaou knows how to do comedy. His show is almost flawless, transitioning smoothly from one hilarious joke to another, whilst also retaining eagle eye focus on the show’s major concern; gender roles. Yianni perfectly frames this discussion by saying, “I was staggered by a friend telling me she deliberately buys pink pens as it stops men from stealing them”. What follows is an hour of sidesplitting entertainment where Yianni playfully constructs comedy around profound and pressing issues like ‘what does it mean to be a man’, ‘does our gender define us’ and ‘why was Titanic a historically inept film’? His comedy could be likened to a wrecking ball that breaks down walls of expectation and prejudice. By deconstructing these defensive measures, Yianni opens his audience up to progressive thought, slowly constructing a new belief of acceptance and appreciation throughout the whole show, climaxing in a personal confession that seems outlandish, but is inherently justified and permissible within the show’s context.

Yianni’s success in this regard is a result of one thing, ‘perspective’. Comedians offer a very unique perspective on their world; they are able to create hilarious fantasies from the most mundane of human tasks. Yianni offers his outlook on many of the “preposterous rules, double standards and expectations society lumps on us depending on which bits we’re born with.”

Yet Yianni’s perspective is more insightful then that; it is a perspective that is both refreshing and eye opening for those who experience it. It is an approach that culminates in countless epiphanies within the audience, as they bend over in laughter, perhaps not even realising the shift in viewpoint they are experiencing themselves. The show’s final comment is suitably therefore not a hilarious witticism, but a well-deserved address to the audience to simply consider what has been discussed and how it affects how they regard the world.

So often comedy is a showcasing of ideas and outlooks that are humorous to a given audience, but there are the rare shows that go further, questioning preexisting social values and critically evaluating common held beliefs through the framework of these outlooks. Through research, experience and unprecedented comedic skill, Yianni provides his audience with this perspective, whilst also producing an hour of exceptional comedy. ‘The Un-Pinchable Pink Pen’ is a brilliant show and a master class in concentrated comedy; it should not be missed.

★★★★★ (5 stars)

Yianni Agisilaou’s ‘The Un-Pinchable Pink Pen’ is on at Trades Hall from the 30th of March to the 23rd of April, tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Khaled Khalafalla: ‘Loose’

Potential Let Loose

By Dylan Marshall

Khaled Khalafalla was named the next “huge, mainstream star” by The Age, but he is still yet to live up to this title. Khalafalla is a man refining his craft, finding his feet and mixing up his material minute by minute on stage. When you compare Khalafalla to a more seasoned professional he struggles to compete, but the man has a way about comedy that is undeniably impressive. Call it charisma, call it charm, but Khalafalla has the capability to smile away a heckler or fumble his way through a transition that still makes you laugh. Perhaps this is why he has been labeled ‘the next big thing’ because with better and more profound material he could utilise his preexisting presence to create a riveting and undoubtedly hilarious performance.

The title of his show, ‘Loose’, probably best summates this style, both offering a fresh flow to his work, but also providing awkward moments where Khalafalla himself admits he has no idea what is going on. Such an approach also requires an ability to reshuffle various anecdotes on the fly, something not all comedians can do, as they religiously stick to their prepared scripts. Khalafalla thereby combats this by using the audience as inspiration, almost bouncing off them as energetically as he bounces around the stage, asking them questions and using their responses to relate to whatever amusing narrative he has equipped to his comedic utility belt. These tales vary a relative amount from discussions of history (the comical construction of the Taj Mahal), family drama (a hilarious story about his family interrupting an important film audition) and the interior design of Indian restaurants (and how they are so often trying to do “too much”). Although he branches out regularly, Khalafalla often sticks around the themes of race and heritage, justifying many of these humorous anecdotes by stating, “now is the time to joke about these things”, and that is undoubtedly true.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival has come at the perfect time where social and political tensions are at an all time high, supplying some much needed escapism and smiles. Khalafalla may not be the best form of escapism offered at these festivities, but his charming smile and easy-going attitude towards comedy will, no doubt, leave you smiling too.

★★★ (3 Stars)

Khaled Khalafalla’s ‘Loose’ is on at Trades Hall until the 23rd of April (Excluding Wednesdays), tickets are available through Ticketmaster.







‘The Lost Lost Lost Cabaret’

Get Lost in the Madness

By Dylan Marshall

‘The Lost Lost Lost Cabaret’ is a variety show that begins with a woman appearing on stage with a dress (made of pots, pans, drainers and utensils), ridiculously high, sparkly heels and a cheeky, red grin. Following the immaculate entrance of the hostess, Sharnema Nougar, an audience member is pulled up on stage to help take part in the ‘ritual’ that opens the Cabaret. This ‘ritual’ involves the participant jumping over the co-host, Pinky-Von-Sox (who wears nothing but a metallic funnel over his genitalia for most of the show), and then proudly exclaiming, “I am ready to experience new things!” Thus, completes your introduction to ‘The Lost Lost Lost Cabaret’, hosted by a woman who uses tongs instead of hands for the entirety of the show and a man who is almost naked in a variety of costumes, but can undoubtedly shred a guitar.

The interludes of the two hosts in between acts get increasingly more bizarre throughout the performance, from a song about the over industrialization of the Amazon rainforest, to the final sing-along where the hostess removes her kitchen ware completely, revealing the two spoons that cover her nipples and a metallic scrub that blocks her crotch. Nougar’s unbroken enthusiasm and delight during the whole hour is infectious and dazzlingly unique, with her performance being one of the highlights of the rollercoaster ride which is the cabaret. Her co-host plays the role of a dim witted, comic relief character, similar to his namesake from the show ‘Pinky and the Brain’, and, for the most part, is entertaining.

The acts for this performance included Ex-MUSTers ‘Pink Flappy Bits’, American comedian Eve Ellenbogen and rapping, pun-master Jared Jekyll. The three performances offered great variety with ‘Pink Flappy Bits’ performing a hilarious song about inadequate penises, Ellenbogen offering humorous stand-up about the some of the difficulties faced by women and Jekyll indulging in an outlandish rap about having a flashlight for a dick. All of these concepts are fairly out there in terms of subject matter, but one should expect this of a 10pm cabaret show at an envelope-pushing venue like ‘The Butterfly Club’.

‘The Lost Lost Lost Cabaret’ sounds like an intimidating experience, but that would discredit the sheer wonder and absurdity presented at this show. It is a wholly distinctive experience that provides a peek behind the curtain into a more exciting and adventurous genre of comedy theatre. It obviously is not a show for everyone, but if you are looking for a bit of variety in your festival-going journey and are “ready to experience new things” then this is a performance you should welcome with open arms.

★★★ (3 Stars)

‘The Lost Lost Lost Cabaret’ is on at The Butterfly Club for one more night (Sunday 2nd of April), tickets are available through The Butterfly Club website.

Pink Flappy Bits’ ‘The Flappaganza’ is also on at The Butterfly Club from April 3rd to April 9th, tickets are available through The Butterfly Club website.

Eve Ellenbogen’s ‘Don’t Get Mad At Me’ is on at Trades Hall until the 9th of April, tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Jared Jekyll’s ‘Young, Dumb and Full of Pun’ is on at the Victoria Hotel until April 23rd, tickets are available through Ticketmaster

Watson: ‘Go To Hell!’

A Hell of a Show

By Dylan Marshall

Comedy is, at its core, confined by codes and conventions of the genre. It is so often restricted to a fixed perspective that, at its best, it can leave an audience comfortably laughing in their seats, whilst also questioning their own views on the world. The trio that make up Watson; Adam McKenzie, Tegan Higginbotham and Liam Ryan, don’t limit themselves to this restriction though. By incorporating elements of surprisingly effective horror, Watson create an experience unlike any offered by over 600 shows at the comedy festival, pinning audiences to the edges of their seats.

Horror is an effective, but criminally underutilised, genre in live performance. It places you in the same room as the terror being experienced by the actors, without the protection of a screen or book. It is often difficult to develop such an atmosphere of apprehension when you are placed within the safety of a crowd, but Watson bypass this potential hurdle through the sheer variety of different scares, supported greatly by the incredible sound and lighting design. The trio do not limit themselves to jump scares, but construct drawn out moments of fear, entirely aware that one of the most effective elements of horror might not be the scare itself, but the build up to one. Layering this unnerving soundscape and perfect use of horror onto a comedy show seems equally difficult to pull off, but Watson tread the line between the two so perfectly that their performances will have you laughing joyously one minute and then laughing nervously the next. The levity of the comedy may lower the tension in some areas, but it provides perfect contrast to the most effective points in the show, almost escalating the fearfulness in comparison to previous scenes.

Watson frame these moments of hilarious horror around personal stories of terror; exploring their own phobias, as well as the fears of the audience. All of this is justified by McKenzie’s reasoning that he can make you “never be fearful again, but first you have to be scared; so scared that you shit yourself.” It is at this stage in the play that you would think that Watson are throwing in frights for the sake of it, a trap that many horror comedies fall into. Yet this isn’t what happens. By the end of the rollercoaster ride, which is their hour of entertainment, they are able to do something that grounds the horror, justifying it; making it feel real, potent and all the more powerful. It’s the type of climax that mixes another allegorical shot into their already perfect cocktail.

Amidst the countless homages to classic horror, the mystery of a hidden secret and the comedy genius of all three, Watson seem to continue to offer their audiences more. Whether it is more jumps, more laughs or more shit in your pants, their show only builds; reaching an unyielding crescendo that will certainly leave its mark.

★★★★★ (5 Stars)

Watson’s ‘Go to Hell’ is on at The Malthouse Theatre until the 23rd of April (Excluding Mondays), tickets are available through Ticketmaster.