A Sonnet for the Menzies Revolving Doors

You know of which I speak there are five doors

Stupid dumb and just a bit moronic

Through these doors do we pass each morn in scores

But for the pain it would be so comic

Stop start all day so that I have but flinched

Every time do they force your walk to halt

The man who chose these dumb doors must be pinched

We must find he who is so much at fault

How can it be for them to work so hard

Always at least one door out of order

In my morning walk does it leave me scarred

In my soul does this sow much disorder

These doors each morn do make me fall apart

The birth of your demise shall I kick start.